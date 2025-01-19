Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Goes Off on Fans Complaining MLB Needs Salary Cap
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the crown jewel of the 2025 international class, Roki Sasaki, and the top available reliever in the free agent class, Tanner Scott, in the span of a weekend.
The Dodgers' success has led to an outcry from many baseball fans. The idea that the Dodgers have ruined baseball was born.
Dodgers free agent reliever Joe Kelly, who is known for being outspoken, sounded off on the critics. Kelly explained why a salary cap in MLB isn't sensible.
“Let’s say Shohei Ohtani could only make $10,” Kelly said on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. “The whole entire league could pay Shohei Ohtani $10. He is coming from Japan. Growing up, watching movies – and if you just do a quick Google search, ‘best places to visit when you’re going to America’ – Minnesota is not popping up, Pittsburgh is not popping up, Milwaukee is not popping up.
“Why the f--- would he be like, ‘oh, I’m going to make $10 in Milwaukee.’ That’s the problem with the (salary) floor and the (salary) cap that people don’t understand,” Kelly continued. “Even if every team could pay him $10, he’s going to go to the team, number 1, which is a great destination to be at. Number 2, you have to show him what separates (your team) at that point.”
In spite of the outside noise, the Dodgers organization continues to operate a high level. While many baseball fans are upset with the Dodgers, their teams sit back and do nothing.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman warned baseball fans the Dodgers would be very busy this winter.
“My goal is to not buy in July,” Friedman said. “I am setting that out there right now. My goal is to do everything we can right now to not buy in July. It is terrible.”
Following the acquisition of Scott, the Dodgers have solidified their roster. The bullpen is sound. The starting rotation is scary. The lineup is baffling.
There's no question the Dodgers have put a target on themselves, but other teams should wonder if staying in their old same ways will help them topple the reigning World Series champions.
