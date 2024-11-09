Dodgers Fan Favorite Removes LA From Social Media Profile After World Series
The rollercoaster offseason has officially begun, even for the World Series champions. Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández has removed the Dodgers logo from his social media profile as he enters free agency.
Originally, Hernández's profile picture was a headshot of himself in a Dodgers cap. The Los Angeles logo has since been changed to a question mark.
The change signals the uncertainty of Hernández's future with the Dodgers as he joins a number of his teammates as free agents. Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly, and Teoscar Hernández are also free agents.
According to several reports, the Dodgers are already in talks with Buehler on a possible return to Los Angeles. Additionally, general manager Brandon Gomes said the team would be speaking to Teoscar soon, as well.
The speculation frenzy of free agency has just begun, but Kiké Hernández recently said that he hopes to return to Los Angeles as the reigning World Series champs try to run it back.
“I really hope I am back next year,” Hernández said to fans at an event at Raising Canes, “so make sure you talk to (Andrew) Friedman and those guys and let them know."
It would be hard to picture Hernández with any other team aside from the Dodgers, even though he spent a few years with the Boston Red Sox in between his stints in Los Angeles. Hernández's versatility allows the Dodgers to put him just about anywhere, and he's always been a fan favorite.
Throughout the 2024 season, the utility man filled in for Freddie Freeman at first and Max Muncy at third. Hernández also played in the outfield and at shortstop. Overall, he gives the Dodgers a lot of options, and has assumed the reputation of breaking out in October.
At the Raising Canes Chicken Fingers event, Hernández divulged why he hopes to return to the Dodgers in 2025.
“It’s hard to not think about it, about what can happen next year,” Hernández said. “Obviously, being a free agent at the time I wouldn’t say I’m unemployed because I’m here working at Raising Canes today. I would love to be back. We won the World Series a few days ago, but I truly believe this team is going to be better next year with all the pitching reinforcements. It’s going to be some really exciting times in LA next year.”
As the offseason unfolds, Dodgers fans will get a better picture of what the 2025 roster will look in Los Angeles. For now, fans and free agents, have to endure the ride of the offseason.