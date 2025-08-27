Dodgers Fan Favorite Reveals How Close He Was to Missing Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hampered by injuries this season, but players like utility man Kiké Hernández have played a large part in why they have stayed afloat. The ability to be flexible on defense and plug in Hernández anywhere (even on the mound, at times) has been invaluable all season long.
When Hernández went down in the first week of July with elbow complication, the utility star recently revealed how he thought there was a point that he would be done for the remainder of 2025.
More news: Dodgers GM Heaps Praise on 'Under-The-Radar' Rookie Pitcher
“I got to a point where I didn’t know if it was going to happen. We were pretty close to it not happening,” Hernández said. “There are some procedures that I went through that didn’t do anything. I went through four shots in a month, and [the] first three didn’t do anything, and luckily the fourth one was the answer.
“After the last shot, I was pain free.”
After being at risk of sitting on the injured list for the rest of the season, Hernández spoke on the emotions he felt after finally feeling the last injection working, knowing that the rest of the process to follow would result in getting back onto the field.
“I almost cried in the morning because it was the first morning that I woke up pain-free. It was a couple days after that I started swinging. Two weeks ago, to be exact, on a Monday.”
More news: Dodgers Manager on 2024 World Series Winner: 'It's Best For Him That He Moved On'
Hernández has been batting just .195 on the year, his worst production at the plate since 2016, but ranks in the 62nd percentile in terms of Outs Above Average.
Across active second basemen with at least 80 innings, Hernández ranks 18th in terms of Defensive Runs Saved. During his time filling in at first base, Hernández ranked No. 11 in Defensive Runs Saved among active first basemen with at least 150 innings.
Another benefit to Hernandez's game that wouldn't have had the chance to be actualized if he never returned is his ability to turn things on in October. After a .229 batting average during last regular season, Hernández was hitting .294 in the postseason, including a .278/.316/.389 slash line with a .705 OPS in the World Series.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.