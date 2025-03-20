Dodgers Fans Will Love Shohei Ohtani's Goals for 2025 Season
It should be no surprise that in addition to his otherworldly performances on the diamond, Shohei Ohtani is also an elite goal setter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' reigning National League Most Valuable Player opened up about a list of life goals he made in high school and revealed he is about a year ahead of schedule. Fans will be pleased to know what he wants to do this season.
More news: Dodgers Predicted to Set MLB Single-Season Win Record in 2025 by Insider
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Tom Verducci spoke to Ohtani about a major goal he set for himself as a teenager to accomplish before the age of 32: Win a second World Series.
With Ohtani's 31st birthday in July and one World Series victory to his name, Ohtani touched on being a year ahead of schedule.
“Yes, you know, I think it’s always good to be early on your goals. So hopefully I can wrap up a second World Series this year," Ohtani said.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Among 6 Players Wearing Special Patch for 2025 MLB Season
Ohtani also discussed a more recent goal he made as he eyes a return to the mound.
“At the same time, I am coming back as a pitcher this year. So, for me, I just want to be able to pitch and be healthy for the whole season this year," Ohtani added.
The two-way star hasn't pitched since August 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Despite a Tommy John revision surgery he was recovering from for all of last season, it clearly didn't alter his offense as he became the first player in MLB history to slug 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in a season in addition to the MVP.
With so much accomplished with his bat in his first full season not taking on the pitching load since 2019, many wonder why the desire is still there to continue pitching. Ohtani's competitive edge to get back on the mound is part of what makes him so great in all aspects of his game.
Another World Series this year won't just complete a major goal on Ohtani's list, but would make the Dodgers the first team in a quarter-century to win consecutive titles.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Makes Shocking Admission After Dodgers Season Opening Win
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.