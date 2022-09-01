Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former Dodgers Word Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone

Dodgers: Former Dodgers Word Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone

Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having

Making it to the MLB is already a huge milestone of its own. For Chicago White Sox outfielder Aj Pollock, who spent three seasons with the Dodgers from 2019-2021, hit a baseball milestone as he entered his 11th season in the league. 

Pollock spent three seasons with the Dodgers racking up 51 home runs with a .280 batting average. Pollock was also apart of the 2020 World Series champion team. 

Pollock spent most of his playing days with the Diamondbacks where he played for seven seasons and got his only All-Star appearance in 2015 with 20 home runs, 111 RBI's and won a Golden Glove award. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although his time with the Dodgers was short, his impact among his teammates echoed after he was traded for Craig Kimbrel, someone who has been circulating around Dodgers media for the headaches he has been giving

Justin Turner did not hold back his thoughts on Pollock being shipped away, even reiterating how "sick to his stomach" he felt and also feeling worse about not being able to properly give him a goodbye. 

Pollock left a lasting mark in the Dodgers locker room and with his longevity in the league, it's no question the two correlate. Pollock is now with this third team since entering the league and nine home runs with 43 RBI's on a .237 batting average. 

Pollock is missed in the organization, but it brings a warm heart to the organization knowing Pollock has been able to define the odds and remain in the league for over a decade. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18917731_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10211460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18904139
News

Dodgers News: Slew of Roster Moves Brings Back Kershaw, Vargas; Graterol to IL

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18876153_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18908114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18466648_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Journeyman Infielder Dropped from 40-Man Roster

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18804475_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18815250_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster

By Jeff J. Snider