Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Describes Ankle Injury in Peculiar Manner, Status For NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division on Thursday thanks to a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The win clinched the division for the Dodgers for the third straight season and the 10th time over the last 11 seasons. The Dodgers' win, however, did not come without the team sustaining another crucial injury. During the victory, first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a sprained ankle.
It's been an unfortunate theme for the Dodgers this season — even in their best moments, there always seems to be an injury to overcome. When the Dodgers earned a key win over the Kansas City Royals in June, they lost Mookie Betts to a hand injury. When they rallied for a comeback win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Clayton Kershaw exited with a toe injury.
Freeman was seen wearing a walking boot after the game, but X-rays came back negative. Freeman's ankle was swollen, and the Dodgers decided he would not travel with the team for their final series of the regular season at the Colorado Rockies.
The positive news is that Freeman and the Dodgers will be ready to play again during the postseason in the National League Division Series.
“It’s like a grapefruit,” Freeman said of his ankle swelling, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “But they’re pretty optimistic that I should be able to go by Saturday in the playoffs. That’s what I’m banking on.”
"I'll do everything I possibly can to be ready," Freeman said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Since the Dodgers clinched the division, they will not play during the wildcard round and will instead begin postseason play on Saturday, Oct. 5. This gives Freeman extra time to heal his ankle and be ready for the postseason.
Freeman has had a tough second half to the 2024 season. He previously sustained a finger injury that caused him to miss multiple games. These injuries paled in comparison to when Freeman took time away from the Dodgers to be with his son, Max, while he battled a scary case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Max has improved since leaving the hospital and has begun walking again.
Overall this season, Freeman has slashed .282/.378/.476 with 153 hits, 81 runs, 22 home runs, and 89 RBIs and made his eighth career MLB All-Star Game.