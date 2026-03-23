Dodgers Make Fifth Round of Spring Training Roster Cuts

Overshadowed by the Los Angeles Dodgers sending Hyeseong Kim to the Minors and deciding on Alex Freeland for their Opening Day roster were additional cuts as Spring Training comes to a close.

The fifth wave of Spring Training roster cuts saw the Dodgers re-assign Nick Senzel, Jack Suwinski and Seby Zavala to Minor League camp.

The Dodgers made the series of roster moves ahead of beginning the exhibition Freeway Series in Anaheim. It continues at Dodger Stadium on Monday and Tuesday, and the Dodgers will then need to officially set their Opening Day roster on Thursday morning.

Dodgers Spring Training roster cuts

Hyeseong Kim

Kim went 9-for-13 with a 1.154 on-base plus slugging percentage, one home run and five RBI across five Cactus League games before leaving camp to join Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic. Kim wasn't able to carry his success over to the international tournament, and went through some more struggles upon returning.

Though, he produced a five-game hitting streak while also adding three stolen bases during the Dodgers' final week in Arizona. But there were still some instances of chasing out of the zone, and the team ultimately believes Kim will benefit from being able to play every day with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nick Senzel

Senzel was among several players the Dodgers signed to a Minor League contract during the offseason. He received a non-roster invite to Spring Training and proceeded to appear in 20 games.

Senzel hit a productive .270/.440/.622 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI while playing second base and third base.

Jack Suwinski

Suwinski joined the Dodgers organization in late February as a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was some thought he would possibly earn a spot on their Opening Day roster, but outfield depth is instead being provided by Alex Call.

Suwinski only appeared in three Cactus League games, but he hit a home run in each of them. The 27-year-old has prior MLB experience with the Pirates from 2022-25. Included in that was playing in a career-high 144 games during the 2023 season.

Seby Zavala

Zavala outlasted some of the Dodgers' additional catching depth that was in big league camp. That amounted to playing in 16 games, including the team's Cactus League finale on Saturday.

Zavala didn't pack much of a punch offensively but hit a grand slam against the Kansas City Royals on March 17.