Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Will Avoid Injured List
In a season filled with injuries, the last thing any Dodgers fan wants to see is the addition of another key player to the injured list. But, the absence of Freddie Freeman throughout the entire homestand series against the Orioles was alarming.
Freeman leads the team in starts (122), and he has remained off the injured list the entire season. He has played in at least 110 games every season except the shortened COVID-19 2020 season, and his rookie season in 2010.
Other than when Freeman went on the restricted list to tend to his three-year-old son in the hospital at the beginning of August, the eight-time MLB All-Star has been a consistent name in the Dodgers' starting lineup this season.
However, Freeman has been absent from the lineup for three consecutive games. Kiké Hernández, who has only made one other start at first base this season, filled in for Freeman.
Freeman reportedly sustained a finger injury while attempting to field a ground ball at first base during the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Cardinals on Aug. 17. As a result, he was forced to exit the game early.
Two days later, it was reported that the 34-year-old endured a hairline fracture in his right middle finger. Initially, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Freeman planned to play through the injury.
Freeman dealt with the pain until Aug. 25 when he played in the final game of the series against the Rays. Although his perseverance showed the three-time Silver Slugger’s toughness, his performance at the plate was not up to par with a fully healthy Freeman. He struck out seven times while logging a .170 average with three hits and one run across his last six games.
Ultimately, Freeman needed to take a break to fully recover his injured finger. It was later reported by Dodgers Insider via X that Freeman was tending to a broken finger rather than a hairline fracture. Perhaps attempting to play through the pain made the injury more severe than the initial diagnosis.
Regardless, Roberts told reporters that Freeman is expected to return to the lineup on Friday in the Dodgers series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
The Dodgers are four games ahead of the second-place Diamonbacks in the National League West, so even if Arizona sweeps Los Angeles, it will not be enough for the Dodgers to lose the lead. Nevertheless, having a healthy Freeman back in the lineup may ease the worries of fans as the postseason approaches.
Read more: Diamondbacks and Dodgers Series Preview and Pitching Matchups