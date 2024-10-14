Dodgers Game 2 Starter Announced For NLCS vs Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series. Game 2 will take place on Monday at Dodger Stadium, and Los Angeles will throw out a bullpen game.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that L.A.'s Game 4 starter from the National League Divison Series, Ryan Brasier, will start on the mound for Game 2 of the NLCS.
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared the news via Twitter/X.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale said on social media that this could've been the plan from the start.
“The Dodgers may go with a bullpen game for Game 2 and push back starter Walker Buehler,” posted Nightengale. “but Dave Roberts said a final decision will depend on how much the bullpen is used tonight.”
Brasier's start in Game 3 of the last series was incredible. Brasier only pitched 1.1 innings, but he allowed zero hits, zero runs, and zero walks with one strikeout across 19 pitches. He was one of eight pitchers in the bullpen game who dominated.
The bullpen game worked to perfection as the Dodger pitchers allowed seven hits, zero runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts across 146 pitches. The seven others following Brasier were Anthony Banda, Michael Kopech, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Landon Knack to close things out.
Many fans and pundits wanted the Dodgers to go with a bullpen game in Game 5 of the NLDS, but right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched like the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.
The Dodgers could've used their long-time ace Walker Buehler, Game 2 of this series, who is coming off his conventional five days of rest. However, Roberts and the Dodgers felt good about their bullpen, as the team is currently on a 33-scoreless inning streak, with 21 of those innings coming from non-traditional starters.
This means that the Dodgers will likely go with Buehler, who would then be on seven days of rest for Game 3 in New York on Wednesday.
Buehler's numbers are a bit inflated thanks to the second-inning meltdown by the Dodgers' defense in Game 3 of the NLDS. His final stat line was 5.0 innings, allowing seven hits, six earned runs, and one walk with zero strikeouts on 77 pitches.
The 30-year-old will look to redeem himself in Game 3 of the NLCS if given the opportunity.
L.A. will look to take a 2-0 series lead behind their bullpen and potent offense.