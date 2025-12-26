Former Dodgers Star Predicted to be 'Prime Bounce-Back Candidate'

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently broke down all of the free agents available on the market by tiers.

Naturally, a host of players listed within the piece have been associated with the Los Angeles Dodgers whether they're preexisting members of the team or possible targets still available.

Interestingly enough, a very beloved ex-Dodger was also mentioned in the form of Walker Buehler. The 31-year-old pitcher is coming off a very rough year in which he played for both the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Listed in the 'Mid-Tier starting pitching' category, Passan believes that Buehler is a "prime bounce-back candidate" given he's coming off a season in which he went a combined 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA.

The advanced analytics are certainly not kind. Buehler did limit hard contact at a very good clip (82nd percentile in average exit velocity). However, the other breakdowns are borderline abysmal. Buehler ranked in the 10th percentile or lower in strikeout percentage, whiff percentage, xBA, and xERA.

Simply put, he's not the Buehler of old pertaining to his raw stuff — and as such he's navigating the reality that he's more so a pitcher that has to be reliant on mixing pitchers rather than blowing away hitters with high-octane velocity.

As we saw in the 2024 World Series, Buehler was spectacular for a short stretch. There's a world where he could bottle up the competitiveness, emotion, and energy as a long reliever out of the bullpen with the occasional spot start mixed in.

Buehler may not possess the velocity anymore to be a closer type. However, it would be foolish to discount the experience he brings to the table as a veteran arm with plenty of postseason pedigree. Those types of players are not often found on the market at a discount.

Given his injury history, age, and lack of success in 2025, there's a real chance Buehler could be a non-roster invitee for a ballclub in Spring Training. He's certainly worth a gamble all things considered.

Would he be an arm the Dodgers look at? Given the parameters and makeup of the ballclub, it's somewhat unlikely — though he is a huge favorite within the front office.

