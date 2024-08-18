Dodgers' Gavin Lux Seems To Be Learning From Recently Acquired Veteran
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux could be considered a veteran after playing in parts of five big league seasons.
However, that doesn't prevent him from soaking up examples set by older veterans.
The most recent example for Lux has been the trade deadline acquisition of Kevin Kiermaier. The centerfielder is a left-handed hitting four-time Gold Glove Award winner.
“Man, he’s a professional,” Lux told the Los Angeles Times. “You know he’s gonna go out there and compete every day. He’s got great energy and brings a great vibe into the clubhouse. Everybody knows how good of a center fielder he is, but he’s put together a lot of really good at-bats, and he’s been working his ass off in the cage. He’s been a lot of fun to be around.”
Kiermaier came to the Dodgers in an under-the-radar trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has already announced that he will retire after this season but that hasn't stopped him from giving the Dodgers every ounce of what he has left in the tank.
The 34-year-old has taken a beating after playing his entire career on artificial turf.
“Yeah, they’ve pumped life into me,” Kiermaier said. “Playoff atmosphere, a team that plays in October every year, this is what I want. My situation earlier in the year in Toronto was … I love the guys over there, but when you’re not winning, life is not as fun.
“Coming here, being first place in the division and going to battle with these guys each day is an absolute blast. I just want to do my part each and every day.”
Kiermaier has set an example for so many of his new teammates. Defense in center has been one of the lowlights for the team this year and the Gold Glover was an immediate upgrade. He also contributed with his bat whether it be sacrifice bunts or home runs.
“They brought me here for my defense, but anything I can do offensively is a bonus,” Kiermaier said. “We’ve got a lot of really talented players on this team. I’m just laying down there in the weeds in the seven, eight or nine hole. The other team probably doesn’t think a whole lot about me. That’s OK. I try to do damage when I can.”
Through 13 games with Los Angeles, Kiermaier is batting .233 with a double, a home run and five runs batted in.