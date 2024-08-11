Dodgers' Gavin Lux Weighs in on His Recent High-Level Production
Few Los Angeles Dodgers players have come back stronger since the MLB All-Star break than second baseman Gavin Lux. The heavy recipient of criticism for his struggles in the infield and as a hitter during both spring training and the beginning of the regular season, Lux appears to have turned the corner.
Lux finished the month of July slashing .299/.385/.552 with 20 hits, nine runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs. He continued his hot streak into August, with a ten-game hit streak that went into August. This month, Lux is slashing .320/.393/.400 with eight hits, two runs, and five RBIs. This is the first month all season that Lux has hit above .300, and a stark contrast from when he began the year hitting .175 in April.
“Just in a better frame of mind,” Lux said of the difference now versus earlier in the year, per Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register. “I think just having more at-bats – when did we face him? June? – yeah, just having more at bats and building confidence. Second time you see a guy hopefully you see him better than the first time and also he made some really good pitches that first time we played him and I didn’t get much to hit.
“I think just a better frame of mind, more confidence and more at-bats," Lux added.
Lux's improvement and production has not gone unnoticed either. The 26-year-old was named the National League Player of the Week on July 22, the first such honor of his career.
After missing the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL, Lux finally looks to be picking up where he left on during the 2022 season when he was one of the team's promising young infielders hitting .276. The year certainly got off to a shaky start for Lux, who was moved to second base from shortstop after his struggles during training camp.
When many of his struggles continued into the year, it was unclear if Lux would turn it around, but the Dodgers' patience has finally appeared to pay off.
The progress of Lux is evident in their performance during their current series against the Pittsburgh Pirates compared to when they last faced the Pirates. Lux racked up a three-RBI game against the Pirates on Saturday, compared to when he was held to just one RBI in their entire June series against the Pirates.