Dodgers' Gavin Lux Unpacks What's Been Working For Him Since All-Star Break

Gavin Lux in his last nine games:



13-for-25

.520 AVG

.600 OBP

1.040 SLG

3 HR

8 RBI

4 2B

4 BB

7 R

1.640 OPS



His recent emergence could have a big impact on the Dodgers' trade deadline. He's played above-average defense at second base and his OPS is a season-high .654.