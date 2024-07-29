Dodgers' Gavin Lux Unpacks What's Been Working For Him Since All-Star Break
After missing the entire 2023 MLB season with a torn ACL in his right knee, Gavin Lux struggled at the plate at the beginning of this season. As the trade deadline approached, Lux was a common name thrown around as an option to exchange. But, the 27-year-old has skyrocketed since returning from the All-Star break.
In this first half of the season, Lux averaged .213 with his batting average falling as low as .182 across March and April. In the last nine games since the commencement of the second half of the season, Lux's bat has shown dramatic improvement.
The second baseman's performance defensively and offensively earned him last week's National League Player of the Week recognition.
While doubts surrounded Lux's batting ability, the 2016 first-round draft pick never lost confidence in himself.
“I always believed in myself and that I would eventually figure it out with at bats," Lux said in an interview after the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. "It's all about just being patient. And I've said it all year, just trying to stick to my process and grind away in the cage with these guys. And, just try to chip away every day and win each day. Whether it's a small win, big win, just being patient.”
After hitting a two-run home run on Sunday in the Dodgers' last game before the deadline, Lux shared a strategy that has fostered his recent success.
"You get a good count, you try to stick to your plan and put a good swing on it, but just take more chances early," Lux said about his strategy at the plate. "The first two strikes are mine to try to do damage on, and then after that, it's just two strikes. You try to fight, but those first two pitches are mine, and then from there, you just try to grind it out.”