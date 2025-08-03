Dodgers Get Shockingly Low Grade For Dustin May Trade
ESPN's David Schoenfield gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a surprisingly low 'C+' grade for their deadline day deal which sent Dustin May to the Red Sox.
The Dodgers sent May to Boston in exchange for Red Sox No. 5 prospect James Tibbs III and 22-year-old outfielder Zach Erhard.
Before May's departure, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had plans to move the right-hander into the bullpen, as the return of starting pitcher Blake Snell would crowd the rotation even further. Having lost his spot, the Dodgers decided to part with the two-time World Series champion to reinforce their farm system.
Tibbs joined the Red Sox from the San Francisco Giants earlier this season in the Rafael Devers trade, and has a .760 OPS in 87 games in the minors this season in both organizations. He didn't produce as well with the Sox as he did the Giants leaving the Giants, however, and had just a .586 OPS in 30 games with their organization.
May had a 4.85 ERA with the Dodgers this season, and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his MLB career. Before 2025, he had never started more than 10 games in one season, and hadn't featured for the Dodgers more than 10 times total since 2020.
He had a rough couple of months in Dodger blue before his departure, posting an ERA north of 5.00 through both June and July. He has only had two scoreless starts this season, one July 21 and the other in his first start of the season on April 1.
A "C+" grade for a team moving an underperforming pitcher for a top-5 prospect seems unreasonable, especially because the Dodgers filled a hole in their bullpen with Brock Stewart and reinforced their rotation with Blake Snell, however only time will tell how this trade pans out for LA.
