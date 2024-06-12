Dodgers Giving Yoshinobu Yamamoto a Full Week's Rest Between Starts
The timing was perfect.
The Dodgers' starting rotation lined up Yoshinobu Yamamoto to pitch on Thursday, the occasion of his first-ever bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium. The game against the Texas Rangers, the defending World Series champions, came with quite a bit more prestige than any between now and June 28, when the Dodgers travel to San Francisco to play the archrival Giants.
It was somewhat of a surprise, then, when the Dodgers decided Wednesday to push Yamamoto's next start back to Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. The move will give Yamamoto a full week's rest between starts.
According to DodgersNation.com, manager Dave Roberts has not named a starting pitcher for the series finale against the Rangers. A bullpen game is likely in order.
Yamamoto, 25, is 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA in the first year of his record-setting 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers. He's actually pitched better on five days' rest this year than six, despite making the leap from Japan, where starting pitchers typically work once a week.
On five days' rest, Yamamoto is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA; opponents have slashed .211/.255/.350 against him in eight starts.
On six or more days' rest, Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA; opponents have slashed .247/.287/.387 against him in five starts.
The right-hander hasn't started on more than six days' rest since his second appearance this season, which followed an eight-day layoff between starts. Yamamoto started the Dodgers' second game of the season in Seoul, South Korea against the San Diego Padres on March 21, then did not pitch again until a March 30 home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Yamamoto's last start was arguably his best. In seven innings against the New York Yankees last Friday, he limited the Bronx Bombers to two hits and no runs on their own turf. Yamamoto's fastball averaged a season-high 97 mph in that game, per Statcast.
Whether the extra velocity took an extra toll on his arm or not, Yamamoto is getting an extra couple days to prepare for his next start.