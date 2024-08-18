Dodgers GM Clears The Air Regarding Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound This Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers knew when they signed Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking $700 million contract last December that he would not be pitching for the team this season.
Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL last September, missing the conclusion of the 2023 campaign due to the injury. When he signed with the Dodgers three months later, they were aware he'd be limited to a role as the team's designated hitter in 2024.
There has been buzz about Ohtani's return to the mound as he continues to make progress in his throwing program. Ohtani has recently been seen playing catch, and the plan is for him to begin throwing off the mound in September.
The Dodgers hope that when he returns to the mound he can face live batters and participate in a simulated game before the start of the playoffs.
While Ohtani is making considerable progress, general manager Brandon Gomes was quick to shut off any chatter of a return to pitching in game action this season, saying that it is not happening, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
When he last pitched in 2023, he started 23 games and went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.
The Dodgers could certainly use pitching depth as Tyler Glasnow returned to the injured list and River Ryan is set to undergo Tommy John surgery within the last week, but the Dodgers will have to rely on other options this season.
Instead, Ohtani is putting up a fantastic year as the team's DH. Ohtani is the leading candidate to win the National League MVP award this season as he leads the NL with 39 home runs after hitting another homer on Sunday. If Ohtani were to win the award, it would be his third MVP award while playing MLB. He was previously the American League MVP twice, becoming the only player to win the MVP award unanimously more than once.
Ohtani is currently slashing .291/.379/.611 with 139 hits, 93 runs, 39 home runs, 37 stolen bases, and 88 RBIs. He is on pace to reach the exclusive 40-40 club, a group of five MLB players who have recorded 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season. Only Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, and Ronald Acuña Jr. have achieved this feat before.