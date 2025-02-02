Dodgers GM Doesn't Care About Outside Opinions on LA Ruining Baseball

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes tells "The Show" about Ohtani's diligence here and also discusses Kershaw, Sasaki, Roberts, being the Evil Empire and more. @JonHeyman and I discuss all things Alonso and the Mets



YouTube: https://t.co/0dPNAXBT1J

Spotify: https://t.co/JVvBSACZYu

Apple:… pic.twitter.com/Uy4u4eqZRC