Dodgers GM Doesn't Care About Outside Opinions on LA Ruining Baseball

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jul 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten talks with Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Gomes on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are drawing comparisons to the dominant New York Yankees of the 1990s, consistently signing star players and aiming for championships.

With their aggressive spending this offseason, some have accused the Dodgers of "ruining baseball" by assembling a roster packed with All-Star talent. However, general manager Brandon Gomes doesn’t see it that way.

Gomes pushed back against that narrative during an appearance on The Show: A NY Post Baseball Podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.

“We are focused on and tasked with making sure our team is as good as possible,” Gomes said. “If that is creating ire elsewhere, that’s fine, because I think that means our fans are very happy, which is what the goal is. I think the nature of our sport, the nature of the playoff format, you can be technically the best team and it doesn’t guarantee you anything.

“All we’re doing is making sure that we have as talented a team as possible.”

The Dodgers certainly loaded up this offseason, signing top starting pitchers Blake Snell to a $182 million deal and international free agent Roki Sasaki. They also landed the top reliever on the market, Tanner Scott, for $72 million.

Additionally, the Dodgers added infielder Hyeseong Kim, outfielder Michael Conforto, and reliever Kirby Yates.

Gomes explained that the team's aggressive approach is designed to minimize the need for major moves at the trade deadline.

“If we have to, we will,” Gomes said. “But the goal is to be like, ‘Hey, this team is good enough as is to go out and make a deep run into the playoffs.’”

The Dodgers enter the season as early World Series favorites, but even with their star-studded roster, nothing is guaranteed in October.

