Dodgers GM Hints at More Moves Coming This Offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made numerous moves this winter, but general manager Brandon Gomes indicated that the team isn't finished.
“We’ve made some moves that have set a real strong foundation for a successful team,” general manager Brandon Gomes said Wednesday. “Now we’ll take the next couple weeks leading up to spring training to explore what’s out there.”
The Dodgers biggest splash of the offseason was signing starting pitcher Blake Snell. Securing the two-time Cy Young winner put the Dodgers' starting rotation in a good spot.
The Dodgers also signed outfielder Michael Conforto, who addressed the team's need in the outfield and with left-handed batters. Additionally, the team brought back top reliever Blake Treinen on a two-year, $22 million deal.
But there are still needs that should be addressed. The Dodgers could use another outfielder, a starting pitcher, and reinforcements in the bullpen.
Two candidates that could fill those roles are free agents Teoscar Hernández and Walker Buehler. Both Hernández and Buehler are fan favorites and were key contributors in the Dodgers' World Series run.
But will the Dodgers bring them back? Gomes shared what was left for the Dodgers this winter.
“We’ll continue to try to make moves we feel are needle-movers,” Gomes said. “Whether that’s impact moves, or depth moves, all those play into our quest to repeat.”
It's unclear whether the Dodgers will bring back Hernández or Buehler, but both players have expressed their desire to return to Los Angeles. However, whether a reunion is orchestrated, remains a mystery.
The Dodgers were close to finalizing a deal with Hernández, but after the signing of Soto, the negotiations seemed to have stalled. Teams that lost out on the Soto sweepstakes have been aggressive in pursuing Hernández, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale is optimistic that the outfielder will be in Dodger blue next season.
“I think pursuits have gotten more heavy from other teams, the teams that didn’t get (Juan) Soto.” Nightengale said. “I still think he ends up with the Dodgers, maybe for a little bit more money than the Dodgers originally thought.
“I would imagine that Teoscar Hernández would love to get that fourth year instead of making it a three-year, $65, $70 million contract — then it’s a four-year, over $80 million."
Meanwhile, Nightengale believes there is no longer room for Buehler in the starting rotation. In the coming weeks, Dodgers fans will likely get a clear picture of the 2025 roster.