Dodgers GM Reveals What LA is Doing During Layoff Before NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers played the final game of the regular season Sunday. The upcoming NLDS doesn't kick off until Saturday, so what are the Dodgers doing this week to prepare for their showdown with the Padres?
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes revealed the club would compete in live games Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for their first postseason matchup.
“We’re going to play some games on Wednesday and Thursday and try to make it so that our guys aren’t facing our guys,” Gomes told Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. “We’ll have enough ‘stay-hot’ guys (players who won’t be on the NLDS roster but will continue working out in case they are needed) or guys from Triple-A, guys that are on the roster but haven’t been here. Make it such that we’re not pitching tentatively to one of our own players so guys can get after it more like they would normally.
“I know our pitchers don’t like throwing to our guys. So eliminating that I think is helpful. And – I know I wouldn’t want to face (Michael) Kopech or Blake (Treinen), you know what I mean? You can just throw those at-bats out the window as far as being productive.”
Although the Dodgers earned the top seed in the National League, it's a tough spot to be in. A week of rest acts as almost a stalwart for the team.
After MLB added an extra round of postseason games, most top seeds haven't been able to figure out how to avoid a first-round exit. Most fans attribute the top-seed slump to the extra rest clubs get as a result of the additional postseason games.
But the Dodgers are trying to change their postseason narrative after unsuccessful playoff series in 2022 and 2023.
“Talking with our hitting guys, they’re coming up with some stuff we’re going to do so our guys can face high-velo and things they’re going to do to face high-octane stuff between to get additional reps,” Gomes said.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he is honing in on the mindset of the team more so than the schedule of the week.
“There has to be the ultimate sense of urgency, and I just don’t think that that has much correlation to the work prior,” Roberts said. “It’s an overall team mindset that I just want to make sure we have going into this postseason.”