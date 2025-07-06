Dodgers GM Thought Max Muncy Was Out for Year
Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes feared the worst after third baseman Max Muncy suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor attempted to steal third in the top of the sixth inning and collided with Muncy at third after sliding head first. Muncy's knee bent backwards on impact, and sent him to the ground for several minutes before a trainer helped him off the field and into the tunnel.
“Obviously, [there were] a lot of emotions,” Gomes said. “From a coping mechanism in my head, it was like, ‘OK, he’s done for the year. We’re gonna have to figure out what the next path is. We have to be prepared for whatever is coming.’”
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Calls Out White Sox After Max Muncy Injury
Fortunately, Muncy suffered no structural damage to his knee, though he will miss approximately six weeks with a bone bruise.
“We’ve had a lot more [injury situations] where we’ve gone in optimistic and then come out the other side not as optimistic,” Gomes said. “So it was nice to have that turned on its head and know that, ‘Hey, he’s gonna be out there.’”
The Dodgers will miss Muncy, as the third baseman had put together an All-Star-caliber season before his move to the injured list. He had the second-most votes among NL third baseman to attend the Midsummer Classic on July 15, behind the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado. Since turning his season around and hitting his first home run of the season in late April, Muncy had a .989 OPS.
Kike Hernandez and Miguel Rojas will fill in at third base, and manager Dave Roberts expects second baseman Tommy Edman to get some reps at the hot corner as well.
More news: Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Reliever After Disappointing Season
The Dodgers are first in the NL West, ahead of the second-place Padres by eight games. They have the best record in baseball, and will hope to maintain that status while their All-Star third baseman recovers.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.