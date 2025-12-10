On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts warned fans not to hold their breath over a big move from the team. However, that was far from the case on Tuesday when the Dodgers shocked the baseball world and signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

Here's what Roberts had to say on the Dodgers situation prior to their massive signing on Tuesday.

“We’re very confident with where the roster is right now on the pitching side, the positional player side,” manager Dave Roberts said to the media.

“Obviously, there are potential opportunities to upgrade the roster, and we’re always looking to do that. But there’s really no big splash we feel needs to be made because this team is still focused — and there’s some talk about a three-peat.”

The MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing this week as baseball's top executives discuss potential moves and signings, and the Dodgers remain at the forefront of things.

Roberts, during his Winter Meetings press conference, projected confidence in the current roster construction, noting that the team is plenty strong enough as it stands and that a move is not needed.

General manager Brandon Gomes was similarly non-committal about a big move coming down the road.

“We’ve been very aggressive the last couple offseasons. There aren’t as many clear paths to make the team meaningfully better,” Gomes said.

That big move came in the form of the three-time All-Star.

Gomes is right about the Dodgers' aggressiveness, and that's been the case for the past handful of off. Last offseason, they spent millions in free agency and did their best to keep most of the key players from the World Series-winning team on the roster.

Some of those aggressive moves did not pan out, namely the signings of Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott, and Michael Conforto. This winter, they seemingly want to avoid whiffing on a player like that again, making more calculated, low-risk moves that can still help the team.

The Dodgers re-signed Miguel Rojas, and Enrique Hernandez is expected to stay as well. Additionally, Evan Phillips might also return on a short-term deal while he recovers from injury.

Even if any more significant moves don't happen, the Dodgers are even more of the favorites, now more than ever.

