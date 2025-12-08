Dodgers Star Reveals Latest on Recovery From Ankle Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman gave an injury update after he underwent surgery on his ankle this offseason.

Edman struggled with his ankle throughout the 2025 season, first landing on the injured list early in May and spending 15 days on the sideline. He landed back on the injured list with a sprained ankle Aug. 4, and didn't return to the team until Sept. 10.

"It's going well," Edman told Dodgers Nation. "It's just kind of recovering a day at a time, slowly but surely. I’m going to be in a boot for a couple more weeks and then keep moving around Christmas time and hopefully be 100 percent for next year.”

“I’m going to be in a boot for a couple more weeks and then keep moving around Christmas time.” pic.twitter.com/7xr7l2vEW9 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 6, 2025

While he didn't have another stint on the IL last season, Edman still had to be cautious about his ankle and exclusively played second base after his return. That will likely still be the case when he comes back from his current injury, but the Dodgers will be happy to have the second baseman back.

Edman first came to the Dodgers in 2024 via trade and had a solid first season in LA. He had a .711 OPS that season, hitting six homers and recording 20 RBIs through just 37 games played. He played 16 games in the Dodgers' postseason run, winning his first World Series title.

His 2025 season left a little to be desired with a bat, but he still managed to impress in some areas. Edman's OPS dipped to .656 this past season, though he matched a career high with 13 home runs and posted his highest RBI total since 2022 with 49.

Edman also played fantastic defense throughout the season, ranking in the 96th percentile of MLB with 10 outs above average.

The Dodgers will hope Edman can be ready before the beginning of the 2026 season, but they also have ample depth and will be able to survive without him if he doesn't recover in time. The Dodgers made their first free agency signing of the offseason earlier in the week, bringing back veteran infielder Miguel Rojas, who could fill the space at second base if need be.

