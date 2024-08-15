Dodgers Hall of Famer to be Featured In MLB Network Documentary
Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux will be featured in an upcoming MLB Network Presents documentary called One of a Kind.
The documentary will highlight the career of Maddux, who is considered one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time.
One of a Kind will air on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. Following the documentary, MLB Network will air a replay of Maddux's 14-strikeout performance against the Milwaukee Brewers from May 2, 2001.
The documentary will feature appearances from former teammates Rick Sutcliffe, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Eddie Perez as well as his pitching coach with the Braves, Leo Mazzone. Barry Bonds will also appear to break down what made Maddux so great.
Maddux, who spent the 2006 and part of the 2008 seasons with the Dodgers, began his professional baseball career after the Chicago Cubs made him a second-round pick in the 1984 MLB Draft. Maddux made his debut in 1986, and became the team's ace pitcher by the 1989 season.
Across his 23 seasons in MLB, Maddux played for the Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. An eight-time All-Star, Maddux was known for his intelligence, studying of hitters, and longevity as a pitcher.
Maddux went on to lead MLB in ERA four times and also led the National League in wins three times. He pitched for a sub-3.00 ERA nine times in his career, including an ERA below 2.00 twice in his career.
With the Dodgers in 2006, Maddux started 12 games going 6-3 with a 3.30 ERA and recording 36 strikeouts. In 2008, he started seven games but went just 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA and 18 strikeouts before announcing his retirement.
Throughout his career, Maddux was given the National League Cy Young Award four times and a Gold Glove 18 different times. He finished his career as the only pitcher in MLB history to rack up 300 wins, 3,000 strikeouts and less than 1,000 walks, earning a total of 355 wins and 3,371 strikeouts.
Maddux would play 11 seasons with the Braves (1993-03), going 194-88 with a 2.63 ERA and winning one World Series.
From 2004-08, Maddux spent time with the Cubs, Dodgers and Padres organizations.
Maddux has had his No. 31 retired by both the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, and is in the Hall of Fame of both franchises. He was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.