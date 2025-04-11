Dodgers Have Decided on Their Blake Snell Replacement For the Time Being
This spring, the lingering question in Los Angeles Dodgers camp was how the younger players would get a chance to prove themselves with such a loaded roster.
More news: Dodgers' $5.4 Million All-Star Still A Few Weeks Away From Returning, Says Manager
“When you have a roster that's arguably the most talented roster in history, one through 40, playing time is hard,” manager Dave Roberts said at spring training. “All guys want to play, should want to play. But it takes some buy-in to their teammates and the organization.”
The baseball world groaned and grumbled when the Dodgers signed a plethora of pitching talent this offseason, but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers were simply trying to prepare for pitching injuries by being aggressive this offseason.
“I’m sure some of [our past injury problems] created some of the mindset this offseason,” Friedman said. “Just to be as prepared as we possibly could be.”
In an unexpected, or perhaps, foreseeable twist, the Dodgers' pitching staff is already dwindling less than a full month into the 2025 season. And so, the defending champions turned to two of their younger arms to replace two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack were both called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to join the Dodgers on their east coast road trip. Wrobleski and Knack both "auditioned' on Tuesday and Wednesday to prove they could be Snell's replacement.
Neither pitcher performed well as the pair allowed a combined 13 runs on 12 hits and seven walks across 7.1 innings.
However, Knack has more experience than Wrobleski as he emerged as a reliable starter for the Dodgers last season (also because of injuries to the rotation). The right-hander's experience is likely why the Dodgers opted to keep Knack around rather than Wrobleski.
Knack will make another start next Tuesday or Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, per Roberts. Hopefully, the 27-year-old shows a more promising performance in his next start.
More news: Ippei Mizuhara's Bookie Believes Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Knew About His Gambling
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.