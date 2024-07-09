Dodgers Have Identified Their 'Main Concern' Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers could go a multitude of directions as they approach the MLB trade deadline. The last day to make any trades involving major league players is July 30, and many expect the Dodgers to make a significant move to ensure they capture title No. 8.
Many will consider the 2024 season a failure if they fall short of a championship. While that imperative could lead to significant roster upgrades in the infield and outfield, the Dodgers could also make a move to improve their starting rotation. Despite apparent depth on paper, Jon Heyman of the New York Posts believes the rotation is L.A.'s "main concern" at the trade deadline.
The Dodgers could go either way: infielder or outfielder. But the rotation remains their main concern.- Jon Heyman, New York Post
Given the importance of pitching in the postseason, a front-line starter could make a difference between sitting at home come mid-October or being the last team standing. It's unclear what direction the the Dodgers' rivals will go, but if they choose to acquire a starting pitcher, their top target is expected to be Chicago White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet.
The White Sox have reportedly rejected one Dodgers proposal for Crochet already, but there's still time to consummate a trade. Crochet could turn the Dodgers' already stacked rotation into arguably the very best in baseball. Crochet could join Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gavin Stone, and Bobby Miller to give the Dodgers the depth needed to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.
The trade deadline isn't necessarily a bust if the Dodgers pivot away from Crochet, but not trading for a big-time arm at all would be considered a letdown considering the Dodgers' efforts to this point.