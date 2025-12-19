Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda announced his retirement from MLB in November and has officially signed with NPB's Rakuten Eagles.

"I’ve decided to continue my career in Japan starting next season," Maeda's retirement announcement read. "Playing baseball in the United States from 2016 to 2025 has been a dream come true and a decade full of unforgettable moments for which I’m deeply grateful. I’m incredibly thankful for all the amazing teammates, staff, and fans I’ve met along the way, and those connections mean the world to me.

"From the very first day, everyone welcomed me and my family with such kindness, helped us when we needed it, and supported me every step of the way. Winning a division title, celebrating with champagne, competing in the postseason, and reaching the World Series - those memories will stay with me forever.

"To all the fans, thank you for your incredible support. The energy in the ballpark, especially during the playoffs and the World Series, was truly unmatched. The standing ovation after escaping a tough jam remains one of the greatest moments of my baseball career. My time in MLB and in the United States has taught me countless lessons, helping me grow not just as a player but as a person.

"As I begin a new chapter in Japan next season, I look forward to the day our paths cross again!

"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart."

Maeda spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers, pitching in 137 games for LA. He had a 3.87 ERA throughout his time with the Dodgers, striking out 641 batters through 589 innings pitched.

The Dodgers traded Maeda to the Twins ahead of the 2020 season, and he had the best season of his career, posting a 2.70 ERA and leading MLB with a 0.75 WHIP on his way to a runner-up finish in American League Cy Young voting.

After his four-year stint with the Twins, Maeda landed with the Detroit Tigers, where he'd end his MLB career.

Despite leaving MLB, Maeda stated he is looking forward to pitching in Japan for the first time since his move to the US.

“Above all, I want to demonstrate good pitching and become the kind of pitcher that people want to come to the stadium to watch,” Maeda said.

“...I’m really looking forward to getting to play in Japan again after so long. That feeling of excitement is number one for me right now.”

