Dodgers Have One Big Weakness Heading Into 2025, Says Rival Exec
The Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as the strongest team in Major League Baseball heading into 2025, not just because they are the defending champions of the baseball world, but because of everything that has happened since
This offseason for L.A. has seen them not just fill potential gaps and weaknesses from the prior season, but unlock a new layer of fear among opponents.
Signing Cy Young award-winning pitcher Blake Snell, relieving standouts in Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, and winning the offseason of phenom Roki Sasaki are just a few of the pitching reinforcements the Dodgers have made.
On offense, L.A. brought back October hero Teoscar Hernández, extended Tommy Edman, signed four-time Gold Glove award-winner in KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim, and created more depth in the outfield with Michael Conforto.
An unnamed MLB executive still sees flaws in this mega-team, though.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the anonymous rival was increasingly critical of the defending champions' defense. Rosenthal wrote:
"Teoscar Hernández and Michael Conforto lack range in the outfield corners. Center fielder Tommy Edman is a better infielder than outfielder. The infield, too, is not without concerns.
"Hyeseong Kim figures to be at least as good as Gavin Lux was at second. Max Muncy, when healthy, is fine at third. But shortstop hinges on how much Mookie Betts improves after a full offseason and spring training trying to master the position. Freeman is 35, Muncy 34, Betts 32."
The seemingly wishful critics of the outfield don't entirely lack validity, but Edman is a player that has proven he can play anywhere and is likely going to have exclusive outfield reps in spring training.
As for the infield, Kim has won four Gold Gloves in Korea and Lux has had 28 errors in his last three seasons of play. They are, defensively, not in the same world.
The ages of the corner infielders is obviously undeniable, but L.A. is building a team that is not quite centered around Freeman and Muncy. Also, Freeman continues to play solid defense, while Muncy was better in 2024.
The Dodgers may not have the best defense in the league in 2025, but many of the team's additions were to reinforce that defense next season.