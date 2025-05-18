Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Discusses Potentially Getting Sent Back to Minor Leagues
Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Hyeseong Kim has made a remarkable start in MLB, performing at a higher level than anyone could have reasonably anticipated.
Kim chose the Dodgers as his offseason destination after being courted by other teams, trusting that the organization would manage his development stateside carefully and optimally.
After playing baseball in South Korea his entire life, Kim began his American baseball career in the minor leagues, acclimating to the schedule and the pitching while adjusting his mechanics to better fit the requirements of modern pitching.
Injuries to Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman prompted Kim's earlier call-up to the roster, with many expecting it to be a temporary move.
While that may still be the case, Kim has made the organization's decision much harder given how well he has played.
“I’m just going to play baseball. When I’m on the field I’m just going to play my baseball, try to get on base,” Kim told Kevin Baxter of the LA Times through an interpreter.
“It’s hard to speculate, hard to predict what’s going to happen in the future.
“It’s been fun. It’s not an easy opportunity to have, so I’m really having fun right now.”
The Dodgers assigned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City to start the season, where he recorded a batting average of .252, an on-base percentage of .328, and a slugging percentage of .470, along with five home runs and 19 RBIs.
His production was unremarkable, emphasizing the adjustments he needed to make to reach the majors, particularly on a talented team like the Dodgers.
Kim has a WAR of 0.5 in 13 games, slashing an impressive .452/.485/.468 with a home run and five RBIs.
He can provide value on the base paths as well, stealing three bases in as many tries so far. Most impressive, his wRC+ is at 203, ranking extremely high through this small stint.
There is likely some regression coming Kim's way, considering how unsustainable his averages are and that underlying metrics indicate some luck has played a part in his hot start; his expected weighted on-base average is considerably below his actual figure.
Given the Dodgers' loaded roster, it is quite possible that Kim is sent back down. However, with the newfound confidence that he can cut it in the big leagues, he should really impress in Triple-A.
The Dodgers can afford to be patient with Kim, giving him time to adjust and not needing him to be an instant contributor.
However, now that he has demonstrated this capability, it might be difficult to halt his momentum and may force the team's hand to keep him in the big leagues.
