Former Dodgers All-Star Reacts to Austin Barnes' Shocking DFA

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74), third baseman Justin Turner (10) and catcher Austin Barnes (15) high five after defeating the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in 2021.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74), third baseman Justin Turner (10) and catcher Austin Barnes (15) high five after defeating the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in 2021. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although catchers are generally well-known to contribute to a pitcher's success by calling a good game behind the plate, individual recognition can be hard to attain.

Austin Barnes was behind the plate for all or part of Kenley Jansen's three All-Star seasons in Los Angeles. The former Dodgers closer, now with the Angels, took time out of his day to recognize Barnes, his teammate in Los Angeles from 2016-21.

When Barnes was designated for assignment Wednesday, ostensibly ending his Dodgers tenure after 11 seasons, Jansen made sure to give credit where it was due.

Kenley Jansen Austin Barnes instagram
@kenleyjansen74/Instagram / @kenleyjansen74/Instagram

"(You're) the best!!!" Jansen wrote on his Instagram account.

In terms of innings pitched, Jansen has only thrown to Yasmani Grandal (189) and A.J. Ellis (194) more than he's thrown to Barnes (90.1). With Barnes behind the plate, Jansen limited opponents to a .491 OPS — lower than Ellis (.511), Grandal (.551), and any other receiver who caught Jansen for more than 34 innings.

Opponents drew only 17 walks (compared to a remarkable 123 strikeouts) when Barnes was catching Jansen. Part of that is a testament to the dominant closer Jansen was at his peak.

It's also a testament to Barnes' framing and receiving skills that Jansen was able to pitch to opponents in favorable counts as often as he was. The surface-level stats bear that out — and so too, to a degree, does Jansen's three-word salute on social media to a beloved former teammate.

Given his personal experience throwing to the catcher, Jansen's claim that Barnes is "the best" is entirely merited.

That's an important point to consider when assessing the career of Barnes, who hit .214 as the backup to starting catcher Will Smith when he was cut after Tuesday's game against the A's.

From the time of his 2015 debut, Barnes made his bones as a hard-nosed catcher, willing to get dirty, frame pitches with the best of his peers, and ably call a game for one of the league's best pitching staffs.

Although never a slugger, Barnes' ability to draw walks and put the ball in play endeared him to the organization as a viable backup.

That the Dodgers waited as long as they did to cut Barnes speaks to his value in the organization. Jansen, who's fourth on the all-time saves list, provides a valuable endorsement as well.

Published
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

