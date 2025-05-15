Former Dodgers All-Star Reacts to Austin Barnes' Shocking DFA
Although catchers are generally well-known to contribute to a pitcher's success by calling a good game behind the plate, individual recognition can be hard to attain.
Austin Barnes was behind the plate for all or part of Kenley Jansen's three All-Star seasons in Los Angeles. The former Dodgers closer, now with the Angels, took time out of his day to recognize Barnes, his teammate in Los Angeles from 2016-21.
More news: Dodgers Cut Veteran in Shocking Move
When Barnes was designated for assignment Wednesday, ostensibly ending his Dodgers tenure after 11 seasons, Jansen made sure to give credit where it was due.
"(You're) the best!!!" Jansen wrote on his Instagram account.
In terms of innings pitched, Jansen has only thrown to Yasmani Grandal (189) and A.J. Ellis (194) more than he's thrown to Barnes (90.1). With Barnes behind the plate, Jansen limited opponents to a .491 OPS — lower than Ellis (.511), Grandal (.551), and any other receiver who caught Jansen for more than 34 innings.
More news: Veteran Pitcher Leaves Dodgers Organization in Surprise Move
Opponents drew only 17 walks (compared to a remarkable 123 strikeouts) when Barnes was catching Jansen. Part of that is a testament to the dominant closer Jansen was at his peak.
It's also a testament to Barnes' framing and receiving skills that Jansen was able to pitch to opponents in favorable counts as often as he was. The surface-level stats bear that out — and so too, to a degree, does Jansen's three-word salute on social media to a beloved former teammate.
More news: Dodgers Have Runaway Cy Young Favorite in First Experts Poll
Given his personal experience throwing to the catcher, Jansen's claim that Barnes is "the best" is entirely merited.
That's an important point to consider when assessing the career of Barnes, who hit .214 as the backup to starting catcher Will Smith when he was cut after Tuesday's game against the A's.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Participating in New Home Run Derby Event
From the time of his 2015 debut, Barnes made his bones as a hard-nosed catcher, willing to get dirty, frame pitches with the best of his peers, and ably call a game for one of the league's best pitching staffs.
Although never a slugger, Barnes' ability to draw walks and put the ball in play endeared him to the organization as a viable backup.
More news: Former Red Sox Executive Shades Mookie Betts Trade Amid Rafael Devers Drama
That the Dodgers waited as long as they did to cut Barnes speaks to his value in the organization. Jansen, who's fourth on the all-time saves list, provides a valuable endorsement as well.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.