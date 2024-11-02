Dodgers Impending Free Agent Makes it Clear He Wants to Stay in LA
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández remains set on wanting to stay with the Dodgers going forward. Hernández signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23 million deal last January, choosing to join the Dodgers over signing with other teams on a multi-year deal.
That decision paid off as Hernández put in a career year with the Dodgers. Hernández hit a career-high 33 home runs and won the Home Run Derby. He made his second MLB All-Star Game, and became a pivotal part of the Dodgers' lineup throughout the season, even breaking into the top three of the lineup at points of the season.
Hernández would go on to help the Dodgers win the World Series over the New York Yankees, playing in the World Series for the first time in his career. Hernández technically won a World Series ring when the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017 over the Dodgers, but was no longer on the team when they became champions.
Hernández is now hoping to keep his future in Los Angeles, and recreate the great experience he had with the Dodgers this season.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said of re-signing, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
Hernández would like to re-sign as soon as possible with the Dodgers if he could.
“Hopefully tomorrow,” Hernández said. “I want us to be here. I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”
The decision to bring Hernández back will be up to the Dodgers' front office. Hernández has repeatedly stated that he wants to remain a Dodger throughout the 2024 season, and not just in 2025, but for up to five more years if possible. He has called signing with the Dodgers in January one of the "best decisions he has ever made," and that was before winning a World Series!
As of early October, Hernández and the Dodgers had not had any talks of a potential extension, but that was still in the middle of the postseason. With the offseason now taking fold, there is more time for potential talks to ramp up.