Dodgers Infielder Exits NLDS Game 3 Due to Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 of the NLDS early due to a groin injury.
Rojas, who has been dealing with a groin injury for some time now, re-aggravated the injury rounding third base in the third inning.
Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages replaced Rojas at third base. On defense, he took over in center field, with Tommy Edman moving to shortstop.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the trainer came out of the dugout to remove Rojas from the game. He walked out on his own power and sat on the bench, looking visibly upset.
Rojas has a tear in his left adductor, an injury he's been dealing with for at least a couple of weeks. His status for the National League Division Series was uncertain, similar to that of his teammate, Freddie Freeman.
Both of these players have been vital to the Dodgers all season long. Luckily, both were available for the series and have been solid thus far.
Before the series started, Roberts said he believed Rojas would be able to manage the injury well throughout the postseason. Rojas is the Dodgers' best defensive infielder, and his inclusion in the lineup gives them a big boost up the middle.
"What we're expecting is sort of how he's felt all year," Roberts said. "That's kind of the hope. So it's not going to be 100 percent, but he certainly has played well for us all year -- so given this week off, I think that's kind of where we'll be with him."
Rojas has been huge for L.A. throughout the 2024 season, slashing .283/.337/.410 with a .747 OPS, his highest since 2020 with the Miami Marlins. Rojas has also collected six home runs, 36 RBIs, 41 runs, and 87 hits in 103 games and 207 at-bats.
Rojas and Freeman weren't the only ones who had been dealing with injuries. The Dodgers' pitching staff has not been able to catch a break all season long. Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and Clayton Kershaw, to name a few, were ruled out for the rest of the season prior to the start of the 2024 postseason.
Rojas, 35, returned to Los Angeles in 2023 after he started his career with L.A. in 2014. He played one season in Los Angeles in 2014, and was traded after the season along with Dee Gordon and Dan Haren to the Marlins in exchange for Andrew Heaney, Chris Hatcher, Austin Barnes, and Kiké Hernández.
The Dodgers will do their best to steal Game 3 on the road without their veteran leader.