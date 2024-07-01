Dodgers' Infielder Has Been Surprising Positive From Season So Far
Miguel Rojas has simply been incredible for the Los Angeles Dodgers since stepping in as the team's everyday shortstop when Mookie Betts went down with a fractured hand.
Since Betts went down on June 16, Rojas is slashing .350/.386/.450/.836. He doesn't strike out much and has created noise at the bottom of a lineup that has been streaky this season.
“He’s obviously having a heck of a year. Offensively, defensively,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I love the edge, the energy he brings every night. The thing that I think I have to be mindful of is managing his playing time – because he’s just such a value to our ballclub.
“He will argue like most players will argue, that he can play every single day. And that’s his mindset. It should be that way. But he’s still an older player who’s had some soft tissue things. So I will find time to give him days off because I think it’s best for him and for us long term.”
The Dodgers schedule has allowed Roberts to play Rojas in 10 of the last 11 games, but Roberts said “ we are going to be in a stretch where I can see a 3-on, 1-off situation” up to the All-Star break.
Rojas, 35, is the oldest everyday shortstop in Major League Baseball. It is also why Roberts is being careful with his usage.
“I feel like the track record is telling them you’d better be careful because I’ve been injured with so many little issues with my legs,” Rojas said. “But I feel like if they don’t get the same Miguel Rojas that I am when I’m healthy and I can run the bases and I can play good defense and all that, I feel like that’s something they have to pay attention to.“
Whatever he is doing, it is working. He is having one of the best seasons of his career.