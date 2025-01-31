Dodgers Injured Pitcher May Not Miss Beginning of Season After All
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has put any uncertainty about Michael Kopech's status to rest.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale initially reported that Kopech would miss the first month of the season due to an arm injury, but Gomes pushed back on that claim.
“Kopy’s throwing and going through his offseason training program and he’s like everybody else,” Gomes said on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “As guys come in, we’re gonna see where they’re at and making sure they’re progressing well but yeah, I’m not sure where the he’s definitely missing a month. We’re getting reports that Kopy’s throwing and feeling really good.”
Kopech emerged as a key trade deadline acquisition for the Dodgers in 2024. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal, he delivered an outstanding second half, posting a 1.13 ERA over 24 innings while striking out 33 percent of batters faced and generating a 15.8 percent swinging-strike rate.
His playoff performance was more uneven. Though he allowed just three runs in nine innings, he struggled with control, issuing seven walks while striking out 10. His fastball still sat at 98-99 MPH, but The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal reported that he pitched through some discomfort in the postseason.
"Michael Kopech dealt with a forearm issue throughout the postseason, league sources said," according to Rosenthal and Ardaya, "but it was not deemed to be anything he couldn’t pitch through."
Before the trade, Kopech made 43 appearances for the White Sox in 2024, going 2-8 with a 4.74 ERA. He converted nine of 14 save chances, striking out 59 and walking 24.
After joining the Dodgers, he became a dominant late-inning option, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in 24 games. He converted all six of his save opportunities, striking out 29 and walking 10.
While Kopech dealt with some forearm inflammation, the issue appears more like something to monitor rather than a major concern. Nightengale’s report suggested he might start the season on the injured list, but Gomes made it clear that no such decision has been made.
Even if Kopech did have to miss some time, the Dodgers officially signed Kirby Yates to a one-year deal Thursday night giving manager Dave Roberts another high-leverage option for potential save opportunities.