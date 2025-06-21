Dodgers Injured Pitcher Says He's 'Good to Go'
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran relief pitcher Luis Garcia took another step in his recovery from a right adductor strain, throwing live batting practice to Dodgers rookies Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing.
“I feel good and I’m good to go, so I’m just waiting,” Garcia said
Garcia suffered the adductor strain in the Dodgers' series against the Cleveland Guardians at the end of May while covering first base. He landed on the 15-day injured list on June 1, retroactive to May 29, and was replaced by Noah Davis on the MLB roster, however he was optioned back to Triple-A the next day after a scoreless two-inning outing.
The Dodgers signed Garcia to a minor league contract after the 2024 season, which he spent with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Across 60 games last season, he had a 4.88 ERA in 59 innings, where he struck out 53 batters.
Garcia earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and made 26 appearances before his injury, pitching 26 innings with a 4.50 ERA. He allowed two runs in the game which he sustained his injury, finishing the ninth inning in a 9-5 win.
The right-hander made his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013, and stayed in the City of Brotherly Love until 2018. He's bounced around teams since then, making appearances for the Angels, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres before landing back with the Angels in 2024.
Garcia's return is a good sign for a depleted Dodgers pitching staff, and is one of many pitchers on their way to a return. Starter Tyler Glasnow is beginning his rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and will also be a big addition for a team struggling for arms.
Shohei Ohtani also made his pitching debut for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, and is scheduled to make another start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
The Dodgers, despite their pitching crisis, have done well with the absence of some of their main pitching pieces, as they lead the NL West with the best record in the National League. They will look to build on their 4.5 game lead in the NL West as they look to win their series against the Nats on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.
