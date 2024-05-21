Dodgers' Injured Starting Pitcher To Begin Facing Batters This Week, Dave Roberts Says
Even with the Los Angeles Dodgers' hot start to the new season, they have dealt with some injury issues already in their pitching staff. Second-year starter Emmet Sheehan is now out for the season, while others such as Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May have yet to pitch.
Getting Walker Buehler back from injury has been huge for Los Angeles, and now they are working to get one of their better young arms healthy. Bobby Miller has missed time due to a shoulder injury but according to manager Dave Roberts, he could begin throwing to hitters later this week.
Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times was among those who reported Saturday that Miller threw off the Dodger Stadium mound. Afterward, Roberts said the right-hander will throw a three-inning simulated game this week. Barring any setbacks, that would allow Miller to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment next week.
Getting Miller back would be a giant boost to the rotation and could help Los Angeles space out appearances for its other starters without relying on bullpen games. The team has been able to make things work while Miller has been sidelined due to its impressive depth throughout the rotation.
So far on the year, Miller has posted an ERA of 5.40 over three starts. Putting him back into the rotation with Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton, Gavin Stone, and Buehler would give the Dodgers arguably the deepest rotation in all of baseball.