Dodgers Insider Makes Surprise Prediction for Winner of Final Rotation Spot
One of the biggest competitions this spring has been for the final spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. The three candidates to claim the spot are Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, and Dustin May.
More news: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Already Forced to Change Plan for Ankle Injury Management
Dodgers insider Jose Mota predicted which starting pitcher will emerge as the winner in a recent conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain.
"Tough call but I think overall if somebody has the edge in my opinion, I think it's Dustin May," Mota told McKain.
"Now obviously the question is health, right. I think on the mental side, on the physical side, [May] is beyond that and I would say he has an inside track with being a starter because Tony [Gonsolin], as good as he is, he was an All-Star, went 16-1 just a couple of years ago, let's not forget about Tony Gonsolin, Tony can help you more maybe in the middle of a game."
Of the three pitchers in the competition, it was always speculated Gonsolin would earn the final spot in the rotation. Gonsolin's experience was what many believed put him ahead of May, 27, and Miller, 25.
Nevertheless, it appears May is making a strong case for himself this spring. In two outings in Cactus League, the right-hander's curveball is averaging 85.2 mph with a 3,384 rpm spin rate and 19 inches of horizontal break.
May is leading pitchers this spring with the highest-spin curve and he ranks top-five in horizontal movement and top-10 in velocity.
May's performance is even more impressive given he is returning from elbow surgery and a ruptured esophagus. The right-hander has expressed confidence in his abilities, but like Mota stated, his success directly correlates to his health in 2025.
“When I’m healthy, I’m good enough to be in any rotation and I’m good enough to be at the top of any rotation when I’m healthy,” May said. “I just have to go out and be healthy. That’s all I have to do. It’s black and white. Healthy, not healthy – there’s not a lot of gray area in between.”
More news: Dave Roberts Provides Unfortunate Update on Dodgers $140 Million All-Star's Injury
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.