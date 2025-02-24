Dustin May Believes He Could Headline Dodgers Rotation if He's Healthy
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May pitched for the first time since 2023 on Sunday at Camelback Ranch.
In May's Cactus League debut, he threw 15 pitches, earned eight strikes, allowed an infield single and struck out a batter. As the right-hander exited the game, it was evident how emotional the outing was for May.
May's debut was monumental for several reasons, but the right-hander believes he can emerge as the Dodgers' frontline starter pending a healthy season.
“When I’m healthy, I’m good enough to be in any rotation and I’m good enough to be at the top of any rotation when I’m healthy,” May said, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I just have to go out and be healthy. That’s all I have to do. It’s black and white. Healthy, not healthy – there’s not a lot of gray area in between.”
A series of injuries have prevented May from cementing himself in the L.A. rotation. The right-hander has been sidelined since May 2023 after undergoing flexor tendon surgery and a Tommy John revision.
Then, May ruptured his esophagus in a freak accident in July. He was a week away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment and about a month from a potential return to the Dodgers' roster.
“It was definitely a life-altering event,” May said. “It was definitely very serious. It’s not a very common surgery. It was definitely an emergency.”
“I probably wouldn’t have made it through the night if I didn’t have it.”
Flash forward to spring training, May is competing for the final spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation. The Dodgers will start the 2025 season with a five-man rotation.
As of now, the rotation includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki. May is competing for the No. 5 spot.
Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller are also competing for the final spot in the rotation, but Miller was recently hit by a comebacker which will likely keep him out of the race. If May doesn't win the final rotation spot, there is a possibility he can pitch in relief for the Dodgers.
