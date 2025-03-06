Dodgers Insider Says Dave Roberts Needs to Be Highest-Paid Manager in MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spared no expense this offseason in their pursuit of talent. However, there is one important individual who not gotten his pay day yet: Manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts is a two-time World Series champion and was named NL Manager of the Year in 2016. He also has the highest winning percentage in Major League Baseball.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, insider Jose Mota explained why Roberts deserves to be the highest-paid manager in the big leagues.
"100 percent. No doubt," Mota told McKain when asked if Roberts should be the highest-paid manager in the league. "You tell me about a manager and name me one that has been to the World Series four out of the last eight years. He's won two of them. The best thing is that Dave Roberts' last postseason, we saw a different version. We saw a version that was a little bit more free with what he allowed the players to do.
"The players are obviously the ones that drive you there. The narrative of the last few years has always been, he's not very good. Well, go find someone better, because the track record is there. And then with modern day baseball, you have to be very careful who you select. You have to have the rapport with the players, respect from the players. Dave, because of the great player that he was and the great communicator that he is, understood more in October not being so one dimensional on the offensive side or the pitching side."
Roberts has been the recipient of criticism since he assumed the managerial position with the Dodgers. It was always his fault when things went wrong for the Dodgers.
But in 2024, Roberts seemingly punched his ticket to Cooperstown. Though he was snubbed for the Manager of the Year, he led an injury-riddled roster to the postseason and came out of October unscathed.
The Dodgers skipper is on a similar trajectory of the great Tommy Lasorda, who is beloved by fans and members of the organization to this day. Both Roberts and Lasorda have two titles to their resumes, but Lasorda does have one more Manager of the Year award.
Nevertheless, Roberts' tenure with the Dodgers seems to be unfolding in a similar way to Lasorda's. It would be a mistake by the Dodgers if Roberts is not given what he deserves.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.