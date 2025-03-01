Dodgers' Dave Roberts Slams 'Lazy' Voting for Manager of the Year: 'We Got Overlooked'
A World Series title and the best record in baseball were not enough to crown Dave Roberts the National League Manager of the Year.
The Baseball Writers’ Association Manager of the Year Award was given to Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy and Cleveland Guardians’ manager Stephen Vogt. Murphy claimed the NL title, while Vogt earned the American League honor.
Last season was both Murphy and Vogt’s first year as managers. Murphy led the Brewers to an NL Central division title and tied the San Diego Padres for the fourth-best MLB record.
However, Roberts thinks he and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization were snubbed of the award.
“I do think that it was the best job of managing I did — and you’ve known me for a long time and it’s not about the individual awards," Roberts said on The Mayor's Office podcast with Sean Casey. "I do think that the Manager of the Year is an organization award — certainly a coaching staff award — and we got overlooked.”
Injuries spread through the Los Angeles roster last season. Every starting pitcher in the Dodgers’ rotation missed at least one start due to an injury, while a fractured hand left eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts on the sidelines for two months.
Freddie Freeman – the 2024 World Series Most Valuable Player – also missed time due to a family emergency and endured a sprained ankle throughout the postseason.
“I do think that it was a lazy look at kind of the voting part of it, but it’s not personal to me," Roberts said.
"I’m still proud of what we did all year to have the best record in all of baseball given what we went through and ultimately hoist that trophy and win that last game of the year — pretty remarkable and something I’ll remember forever," Roberts said.
Despite navigating through consistent injuries, Roberts received no first-place votes for Manager of the Year.
Murphy earned 27 first-place votes for the NL Manager of the Year. Meanwhile, Padres’ manager Mike Shildt and New York Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza each received one first-place vote.
“I guess it’s part of the blessing and a curse when you put this Dodgers uniform on,” Roberts said.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.