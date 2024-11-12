Dodgers Interested in Projected $110 Million Ace in Free Agency: Report
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, the team dove straight into the offseason. The team has been linked to several players in the last few weeks, one being starting pitcher Blake Snell.
Snell opted out of a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers were also interested in the left-hander last winter and are expected to have heavy interest in Snell this offseason.
General manager Brandon Gomes announced the Dodgers would be using a six-man rotation in 2025, a move that was expected given the unprecedented number of injuries to the rotation.
“Obviously, we can never have enough pitching, as we’ve learned,” said Gomes at the MLB GM Meetings, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “So pitching will be a priority, as it’ll be for every other team.”
Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will all be a part of the Dodgers' rotation, but there are still three slots that remain empty. Both Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty are free agents. Clayton Kershaw is not sure what capacity he will be returning in after his two surgeries.
Three potential starting pitchers that have been linked to the Dodgers this winter include Snell, Max Fried, and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki's situation is a bit different from Snell and Fried since he will be posted by his NPB team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, to make the jump to the majors.
The Dodgers are reportedly the favorites to sign Sasaki, but even with the addition of the 23-year-old pitcher, there would still be available slots in the starting rotation.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers add multiple pitchers this offseason. The tale of the 2024 season was a lesson for the Los Angeles team after the Dodgers won the World Series with just three starting pitchers.
Beyond pitchers, the Dodgers have also shown interest in signing Juan Soto and Willy Adames. With Mookie Betts moving to the infield next season, there is an open spot for Soto in right field. Additionally, Betts is rumored to play second, not shortstop, which could mean there is also a post for Adames.
Dodgers fans will have to patiently wait to see what the roster will look like in 2025; however, it's all but confirmed there will be some news faces joining the World Series champions.