Dodgers Interested in Superstar Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly plan on pursuing Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker in free agency offseason, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.
More news: Dodgers' Tommy Edman May Be Back Even Later Than Expected After Initial Delay
"The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter," Nightengale writes. "They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes."
The 28-year-old is slashing .276/.387/.545 with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and an OPS of .932.
Tucker is projected to sign a $500 million contract this winter, according to Spotrac. The Dodgers are not afraid of spending big, but that doesn't mean the team will go all in on the star outfielder.
The Dodgers' interest in Tucker could be similar to their interest in Soto, who they met with throughout his free agency process but did not engage in any bidding wars for the outfielder.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is not one to sit idly by, as evidenced by the Dodgers' aggressive pursuits last winter despite winning the World Series. The Dodgers have a plethora of talent on the roster, but lack outfield depth.
There was speculation the Dodgers would made a trade at the deadline this summer to acquire an outfielder, but the team tabled trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for Luis Robert Jr.
The Dodgers will lose Michael Conforto at the end of 2025 as he signed a one-year deal. The Dodgers would be short an outfielder so their pursuit of Tucker would make sense.
Nevertheless, it remains unclear how aggressively the Dodgers will pursue Tucker in the offseason.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Gets Barry Bonds Comparison After Latest Heroics
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.