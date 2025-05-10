Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Gets Barry Bonds Comparison After Latest Heroics
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit a massive three-run home run that sealed the team's 14-11 victory over division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ohtani has been on a tear over the last seven games, hitting five home runs, driving in 10 RBIs, and slashing .414/.514/1.138.
Arguably the best player in baseball, Ohtani has begun to ramp up his production after a quiet start to the season by his own lofty standards.
When the Dodgers needed him most on Friday night against the Diamondbacks, Ohtani delivered a no-doubt home run in a game where the team built a massive early lead, lost it, and then managed to regain it in the top of the ninth inning.
Manager Dave Roberts reflected on the game and compared Ohtani's heroics to those of the legendary Barry Bonds.
“Between him and Barry Bonds, they’re the two best players I’ve ever seen,” Roberts told reporters after the game.
“I played with Barry. But what Shohei does in the clutch – I’ve never seen anything like what he does in the clutch.”
Ohtani has already established himself as the favorite for the National League MVP, an award he captured last year.
He won the MVP last year without even pitching, simply hitting from the DH spot.
This season, Ohtani is set to add pitching value to his performance when he returns to the mound at some point after the All-Star break.
Through the first quarter of the season, Ohtani has already generated 2.3 WAR and has a wRC+ of 189, highlighting how amazing he has been offensively.
If he continues to perform like he has over the most recent stretch of games, Ohtani could once again be raising the bar for himself.
