Dodgers' Tommy Edman May Be Back Even Later Than Expected After Initial Delay
Tommy Edman, second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is still on the 10-day injured list and seems to be several days away from completely rejoining the team.
Edman's ankle has been sore, and there is also some inflammation that the player is battling when running in a straight line. However, he will try to test the injury next week to see if he can get back on the field.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a track record of being overly optimistic in his initial timelines for the return of injured Dodgers.
Now, Edman, who was supposed to be battling a short-term injury, is still day-to-day with at least another handful of days on the sidelines.
Edman was set to return on Saturday, but he later indicated Monday as a target date for his return. Now, there is a much more unclear timeline regarding when he will step back on the field.
“It’s sort of still day to day,” Roberts told reporters about Edman's status, estimating he was 80 percent recovered.
“It’s going to take some time.”
The good news regarding Edman being sidelined is that Hyeseong Kim will receive an extended opportunity in the majors, gaining additional at-bats and playing time to obtain a clear picture of where he stands in his development.
Kim began the season in the minor leagues; however, after Edman's injury, he was called up to make his debut with the team at second base.
The South Korean positional player already possesses the speed and defensive skills to provide significant value to any big league team, although his batting remains a work in progress.
He is still adjusting to American pitching and implementing mechanical changes to elevate his swing to the MLB level.
Kim will continue to receive opportunities until Edman is healthy again. At that point, the Dodgers will need to make a decision about their roster. It is up to Kim to make that decision as difficult as possible.
