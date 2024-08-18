Dodgers' Issues Continue as Freddie Freeman Suffers Finger Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen all sorts of injuries this season. They have come both in the pitching staff and position players, with some of the main players being forced out of the lineup.
During the Dodgers game on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the injury issues continued. Star first baseman Freddie Freeman took a bad ground ball that caught the middle of his right hand.
Luckily, initial x-rays were negative and the infielder is considered day-to-day. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register broke the news of the issue on social media.
The last thing that the Dodgers need is for Freeman to be out of the lineup for a significant time. Luckily, it seems that he may have avoided serious injury but he may still miss a game or two.
With the National League West division race being so close, losing the bat of Freeman hurts Los Angeles. They need everyone healthy to finish the job of winning the division so hopefully, Freeman won't be out for too long, if at all.
We will likely know more soon but the initial X-rays being negative is a good sign. Freeman has been a steady bay in the Dodgers lineup all season amid the different problems that they have seen.
Star Mookie Betts just returned from a long stint on the injured list so this is just another in a long line of issues for Los Angeles. On the year, Freeman has hit .292 with 17 home runs and 71 runs batted in.
Los Angeles needs Freeman in the lineup for them to go for their goal of winning another World Series. The team may take a cautious approach with Freeman to avoid any lingering issues coming up down the line.
Letting Freeman fully heal from this seems like the best course of action and the Dodgers are typically hesitant to rush players back from injury.
Los Angeles is expecting to get both utilityman Tommy Edman and third baseman Max Muncy back from injury next week so reinforcements are on the way. The Dodgers just placed ace starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list too, adding to the list of players hurt this season.
It's been a trying season for the Dodgers but they have somehow pushed through and kept their heads above water. They are one of the better teams across baseball despite all the injury issues that have presented themselves.