Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Has Epic Response to Padres Fan Who Took Random Shot at Him
Kiké Hernández has never been shy to speak his mind. In fact, the Los Angeles Dodgers utility man sparked quite the frenzy when he dropped an f-bomb on live television during the team's World Series run.
More news: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Had Special Dinner With Roki Sasaki to Recruit Him to Dodgers
After hitting a solo homer in Game 5 of the NLDS to help the Dodgers evade elimination and defeat the San Diego Padres, Hernández was interviewed by Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal asked Hernández what was different about this Dodgers team compared to the groups in previous years which had made first-round exits in the postseason.
"Are we live?" Hernández asked Rosenthal as the crowd roared at Dodger Stadium.
"We are," Rosenthal replied.
"The fact that we don't give a f---." Hernández bluntly said.
The moment was forever cemented in Dodgers lore as the Padres couldn't muster any runs in the elimination matchup, giving Los Angeles the 2-0 victory.
Although Hernández is now a free agent, he is still clapping back at bitter San Diego fans. On Thursday, a Padres fan account randomly took to social media to slam Hernández.
It was a cheap shot, but the fan should've remembered Hernández is known for his iconic comebacks.
Hernández chose to reply with a video of his remarkable home run from Game 5 of the NLDS, where he is seen waving goodbye to the ball.
Reminiscing on one of many iconic moments produced by Hernández in a Dodgers uniform is a reminder the front office still needs to re-sign the fan favorite.
However, the Dodgers still need to clear a spot on the roster for reliever Kirby Yates. Hence, a trade will likely be coming soon.
But if the Dodgers still want to bring Hernández back, the team will have to make room for him on the 40-man roster.
Hernández has never been the best player on the team, but he is crucial to the Dodgers' success. He was a member of both the 2020 and 2024 Dodger teams which both won the World Series.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said via The Shop. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
The Dodgers have made countless blockbuster signings this winter, but orchestrating a reunion with Hernández should be on their to-do-list.
More news: Dodgers GM Not Ready to Give Grade on 2024-25 Offseason Yet