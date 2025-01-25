Dodgers GM Not Ready to Give Grade on 2024-25 Offseason Yet
The Los Angeles Dodgers have engineered one of the most successful offseasons in baseball history. The reigning World Series champions did not sit idly by this winter as other teams tried to gear up for 2025.
Instead, the Dodgers continued to add talent.
The Dodgers secured one of the best starting pitchers on the market in ace Blake Snell.
The Dodgers retained one of the best outfielders in the free agent class in Teoscar Hernández.
The Dodgers locked in the crown jewel of the international signing class in Roki Sasaki.
The Dodgers signed the top reliever on the market in Tanner Scott.
There is no shortage of talent on the L.A. roster, but general manager Brandon Gomes isn't ready to give the Dodgers a grade on the offseason yet.
Gomes wants to see the results first.
“Last year was an A-plus because we won the World Series,” he said when asked to grade the Dodgers’ offseason this winter. “So we can grade it after.”
Gomes is smart to wait before giving the organization a grade on the offseason since the current odds for the Dodgers to win the World Series is one in four, or 25 percent.
As president Stan Kasten pointed out, even with the best roster in baseball, the Dodgers have less than a 50 percent chance to win the Fall Classic for the second year in a row. The numbers show the Dodgers did not ruin baseball, only further proving the critics are wrong.
Kasten said the team's aggressive offseason is actually good for baseball.
“So, obviously, it hasn’t damaged the game competitively,” Kasten said.
“And, on the entertainment side, which is what we are, it’s really good when there is one team beloved by their fans, who come out in record numbers, leading all of baseball in attendance, while that same team can be hated and lead baseball in road attendance. That’s a win-win for baseball.
“And this is also really contributing to the enhanced globalization of central baseball around the world. So it’s a win-win-win. This is really good for baseball. I have no question about it.”
Though the Dodgers may be the best team in baseball, there's no guarantee they will return to the World Series. However, they have certainly put themselves in a good position to win back-to-back rings and become the first MLB team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to accomplish that feat.
