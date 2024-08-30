Dodgers Less Than Certain About Tyler Glasnow's Return As September Approaches
It isn't a guarantee that Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow will even pitch in September, according to manager Dave Roberts.
“We’re hopeful," Roberts told Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. "I think hopeful. I think that there’s still a lot of variables, to be certain. But I think everyone in the organization is hopeful.”
Glasnow was originally projected to be out for just two weeks with elbow tendonitis. The Dodgers placed the ace on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 16.
Roberts isn't sure if the elbow tendonitis is something Glasnow can pitch through if the Dodgers needed him to take the mound.
“I’m not sure about that," Roberts said. "I do know right now, when you’re starting up, you’re probably looking for pain-free. I think that’s probably the start. But it’s a fair question.”
The news is an alarming turn of events. When the right-hander was first sidelined, Roberts had told the media that the expectation was that Glasnow would be ready to go following his 15-day stint on the injured list.
“He’s got some elbow tendonitis. And this came about after his bullpen and after his ‘pen, I forgot which day it was, he felt good. The next day in catch play, it flared up a little bit so right now it’s tendonitis," Roberts said at the time. “We took scans and that’s what came of it. Our expectation is that it’s going to be the two weeks, we back date a few days. When his time is up, he’ll be ready to make the start and we’ll plug him in somewhere.”
It's important to note that Glasnow hasn't pitched this many innings since 2017. The right-hander pitched 155 innings between the majors and minors that year, when he was still with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Glasnow could certainly use the rest, given the club will need his arm down the stretch. But now it's uncertain if he will even pitch by the end of the regular season.
It's a daunting prospect for the Los Angeles rotation. They began the season with a projected 1-2 of Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of whom have spent time on the injured list.
Glasnow was a key offseason addition for the Dodgers, and has been one of the most productive pitchers on the mound this season.
When healthy, Glasnow has a 3.49 ERA and a 9-6 record. He has a career-high 168 strikeouts through 134 innings. He’s held hitters to a .190 batting average.