Dodgers Linked to All-Star Shortstop as Potential Trade Deadline Fit
As trade season looms, it's no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to be active buyers. The team has identified a few areas that could use reinforcement, notably the shortstop position.
After losing their primary shortstop, Mookie Betts, to a left-hand fracture, the Dodgers could look for a significant upgrade. At the moment, the Dodgers are in no rush to make a move, but that could all change a month from now.
The Dodgers could be in line for some top-notch shortstops on the open market, including former All-Star and current White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong. The White Sox are going nowhere this season, and DeJong could be in line to move this summer. The Dodgers are one of three teams as potential fits, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"DeJong has already matched his home run total from all of 2023, belting 14 in his first 70 games with Chicago," Feinsand wrote. "The 30-year-old's .751 OPS is his highest value since his lone All-Star season in 2019 (.762), providing great value for his $1.75 million contract. DeJong is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given the dearth of middle-infield talent expected to be moved this summer, he could become a popular target for contenders."
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain also mentioned DeJong as one of three shortstops L.A. could trade for.
"I don't think it would cost a ton of prospects to get this guy; that is Paul DeJong of the Chicago White Sox," said McKain. "This is not a deal that's going to force you to run to the Dodgers top-of-the-deck store to buy his jersey or anything like that. He's not going to break the internet, but Paul DeJong is having a really quality season with the Chicago White Sox. He's slashing .240/.289/.480, has a 115 WRC+ so he's 15% above league average. The pros on Paul DeJong is he plays shortstop, has pop, 14 home runs."
The Dodgers need a quality shortstop, and DeJong could be the answer. As Mckain said, he won't cost a lot, and he could blossom with the Dodgers, who need pop outside of Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Teoscar Hernández.
The trade targets are out there — it remains to be seen if the Dodgers will pull the trigger on DeJong or any other available shortstops.