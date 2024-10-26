Dodgers Linked to Cy Young Pitcher as Potential Free Agent Fit
At the end of every season, a new set of free agents becomes available for teams to acquire. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Dodgers are linked to the four-time MLB All-Star pitcher, Corbin Burnes.
In 2024, Burnes earned a $15.64 million salary. Bowden thinks Burnes could command a contract of equal caliber or more than Stephen Strasburg (7 years, $254 million), Jacob deGrom (5 years, $185 million), and Aaron Nola (7 years, $172 million). Bowden's prediction for Burnes' contract is 7 years, $247 million.
Burnes, 29, is a right-handed starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles. He spent his first six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he converted from a reliever to a starter between 2020 and 2021. In his first season as a full-time starting pitcher, Burnes won the 2021 National League Cy Young award after logging a 2.43 ERA with 234 strikeouts across 28 starts.
Since the switch to a starting pitcher, Burnes has kept his ERA below 3.00 every season except 2023 when he accrued a 3.39 ERA. Although Burnes has only won once, this season will be Burnes’ fifth consecutive year as a top eight finisher in voting for the Cy Young award. Across 138 career starts, Burnes is 60-39 with a 3.19 ERA.
In September, Burnes earned his second career Pitcher of the Month honor. He was named the American League’s Pitcher of the Month, becoming the first Orioles pitcher to win the award since July 2007. This was the longest streak without a Pitcher of the Month for any MLB franchise. He is also the first right-handed Baltimore pitcher to win since April 1994.
The Brewers traded Burnes to the Orioles in February in exchange for shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-handed pitcher DL Hall, and future considerations. While with Milwaukee, Burnes was the Brewers’ Pitcher of the Year for all three seasons he was a starting pitcher (2021-23). In 2020, he was named the Brewers’ MVP as a relief pitcher. These honors represent Burnes’ versatility in the rotation and bullpen.
Burnes also offers durability, which was a lacking characteristic in the Dodgers’ starting rotation this season. The 2021 All-MLB First Team selection has pitched at least 167 innings in each of the last four seasons.
Considering these factors, Burnes will likely be the top free-agent pitching target in the offseason. If the Dodgers are unable to acquire Burnes, Bowden named the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox as potential fits. Another option that Bowden suggested was for Burnes to stay with the Orioles.