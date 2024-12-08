Dodgers Lose Out on Free Agent Outfielder in $50 Million Deal With AL Squad
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost out on a potential free agent outfield addition. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill has signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, per multiple reports.
O'Neill was linked to the Dodgers throughout the offseason as a potential signing in the event Teoscar Hernández walked and the team didn't sign Juan Soto. Now, he's off the board before either free agent made their decision.
O’Neill played one season with the Boston Red Sox as a result of a trade. After six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, the two-time National League Gold Glove winner was traded to Boston in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
In Boston, O’Neill recorded his highest slash-line since 2021. The right-handed batter slugged .511 while hitting 31 home runs across 113 games in the regular season. For the first time since 2022, O’Neill appeared in the batting league rankings. His 31 homers ranked 10th in the American League.
On the flip side, O’Neill is consistently battling injuries, reaching the 100-game mark only twice in his career (2021, 2024). Even this season, the Red Sox sent O’Neill to the injured list on three different occasions. He sustained a concussion in April, right knee inflammation in May, and a left leg infection in August. All three injuries sidelined him for less than two weeks each, and only the right knee injury required a minor league rehab assignment.
With Mookie Betts moving back to the infield this year, there are still multiple openings in the Dodgers outfield. Now, if the team misses out on Soto, it may be Hernández or bust.
